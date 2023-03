Bean tallied 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 112-97 win over Austin.

Bean scored in double figures for a third consecutive game Monday, and he came within two rebounds of posting a double-double. He's now averaging 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game this season.