The Thunder waived Jackson on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jackson was on an expiring deal and was unlikely to be retained heading into 2021-22, so the Thunder will presumably use his roster spot on a developmental option. He appeared in 33 games for Oklahoma City this season, averaging 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 16.5 minutes per contest.