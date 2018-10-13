Kadeem Allen: Waived by Knicks
Allen was waived by the Knicks on Saturday, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Allen couldn't do enough to secure an NBA contract with New York. However, he may end up playing on the Knicks' G-League affiliate in Westchester.
