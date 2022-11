Gates amassed 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds in 16 minutes Friday against Greensboro.

Gates failed to enter the scoring column in his team's last game Tuesday against Maine, but he turned in an efficient shooting day and also helped out on the glass. He's struggled to show much consistency in the early going of the 2022-23 season, averaging 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists through five matchups.