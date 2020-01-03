Kellen Dunham: Contributes five off bench
Dunham scored five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added a steal during Sunday's G League win over Windy City.
SInce going scoreless in two straight games, Dunham has scored at least five in three consecutive contests while seeing 10-15 minutes of playing time off the bench. The 26-year-old is averaging 4.5 points per game.
