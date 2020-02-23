Kellen Dunham: Makes difference in G League win
Dunham scored five points (2-3 Fg, 1-2 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added a rebound and an assist in eight minutes of Saturday's G League win over the Swarm.
Dunham's contribution was exactly enough for the win. He has appeared in just two of the Go-Go's last five games.
