Dunham has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports. He is expected to be waived and then spend the upcoming season in the G League.

Dunham will join the Wizards for camp, but once the season begins, he'll head to the G League to get some run there. He played for the Capital City Go-Go last season, averaging 7.7 points on 5.3 shots, and 2.3 rebounds across 21.4 minutes.

