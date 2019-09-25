Wizards' Kellen Dunham: Signs Exhibit 10 with Wizards
Dunham has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports. He is expected to be waived and then spend the upcoming season in the G League.
Dunham will join the Wizards for camp, but once the season begins, he'll head to the G League to get some run there. He played for the Capital City Go-Go last season, averaging 7.7 points on 5.3 shots, and 2.3 rebounds across 21.4 minutes.
