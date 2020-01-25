Play

Dunham scored three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and added one rebound in seven minutes of Thursday's G League win over Windy City.

Dunham had missed the Go-Go's previous game due to illness and hadn't played either of the prior two matchups, so he needed to get some work. He'll hope for more Saturday against Canton.

