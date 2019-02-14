Kellen Dunham: Far exceeds scoring averages in win
Dunham finished Tuesday's win over Westchester with 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Dunham played a surprising 33 minutes Tuesday, much more than his 20.8 season average. That's likely in part due to his scoring "explosion" considering Dunham is only averaging 7.8 points through 36 games with the organization. Essentially a sixth or seventh man off the bench, it's unlikely Dunham will slot into the starting rotation anytime soon, limiting his fantasy value somewhat.
