Sabonis contributed 14 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 21 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 122-107 victory over the Hawks.

Sabonis' result tied Oscar Robertson for the longest double-double streak in franchise history, He only needs five more to break the record, also owned by Robertson. The center also ranks first in the league with 38 double-doubles ahead of Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis, who are both hot on his heels.