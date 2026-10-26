Sabonis finished with 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's 123-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

Sabonis followed his triple-double against Portland on Friday with another dominant rebounding performance, collecting at least 15 boards for a third straight game, and he easily leads the league out of the gate in rebounding at 17.3 per game. Sabonis remains a reliable source of rebounds and efficient scoring while also consistently filling the stat sheet. Through three games, he has two double-doubles and one triple-double while shooting an impressive -- yet unsustainable -- 80.8 percent from the floor.