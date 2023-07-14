Edwards logged 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes of Thursday's 93-80 Summer League win over Minnesota.
Edwards will be relieved after this performance, as he's been having a shaky Summer League so far. In his previous five appearances, Edwards shot just 38.3 percent from the field with averages of 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 three-pointers.
