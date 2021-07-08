Quickley, along with Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington, is out of Team USA training camp due to COVID-19 protocols following Thursday's practice, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports.
Quickley was invited to be on the USA Select Team, but he'll now presumably need to quarantine for possibly up to two weeks. That said, it's not clear if he returned a positive test or if it's a contact tracing situation.
