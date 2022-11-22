Quickley accumulated 18 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Monday's 129-119 win over Oklahoma City.

Quickley put together his best scoring night in four games and shot much better from the field, where he'd gone 1-for-11 in his previous two contests. He set a season-high with four made triples and also recorded a steal, marking the 10th time he's done so in his last 11 matchups. Quickley is averaging 9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals through 18 appearances this season.