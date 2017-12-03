Knicks' Joakim Noah: Active Sunday
Noah will be active and available to play in Sunday's matchup with the Magic, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Noah has played a total of three minutes since returning from suspension, often finding himself on the inactive list. However, with both Kristaps Porzingis (ankle/illness) and Tim Hardaway (leg) injured and filling the two inactive slots, Noah will bump up to the active roster. That being said, Noah will likely only see a handful of minutes at best and won't be on the fantasy radar, as the likes of Enes Kanter, Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez all sit ahead of him on the depth chart.
