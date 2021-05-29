Randle scored 14 points (2-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 105-94 loss to the Hawks in Game 3.

His awful shooting night was a huge factor in the Knicks falling behind 2-1 in the series, but Randle still delivered his third straight double-double to begin the postseason. He's averaging 14.7 points, 11.7 boards and 2.0 threes against Atlanta, but Randle will need to improve significantly on his 24.1 percent shooting from the floor if New York is going to advance to the next round.