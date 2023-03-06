Randle amassed 31 points (11-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 47 minutes during Sunday's 131-129 double-overtime victory over the Celtics.

Randle has been on a tear since the All-Star break, posting two 40-point performances and averaging 32.2 PPG and 5.4 3-pointers made over the five contests. He continued his dominant stretch Sunday, posting his twentieth 30-point performance of the season, while knocking down another five shots from beyond the arc. He currently sits fourth in the NBA with 38 double-doubles, despite not hitting the mark since February 15. Randle has been a steal for fantasy managers this season.