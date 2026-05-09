Randle accumulated 12 points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 115-108 loss to the Spurs in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Randle struggled to get involved offensively, with his first bucket not coming until midway through the second quarter and his next make not arriving until the fourth. He finished as a minus-11 in the seven-point loss, and this marked his first game of the postseason without recording an assist. Randle will need to be better in Game 4 if the Timberwolves hope to avoid falling into a 1-3 hole.