Randle (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 2 versus Miami, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau said Monday that the Knicks just had a film day, so there was not much for Randle to participate in physically. The coach did add that the forward was "responding well overall," per Fred Katz of The Athletic, and the upgrade to questionable confirms that notion. Randle was initially listed as doubtful before being ruled out for Game 1, and while he's trending in the right direction, his official availability likely won't be known until a few hours ahead of Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. ET.