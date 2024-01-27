Randle has been diagnosed with a dislocated right shoulder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Randle suffered the injury to his shoulder late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game after a collision with Heat forward Jaime Jaquez. No official timetable has been given to this point, but he will miss some time. Newly acquired OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa could be in line for extended minutes in Randle's absence.