Towns (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Towns missed Wednesday's game against the 76ers because he's dealing with a bone chip in his wrist and a sprained right thumb. He's considered day-to-day, however, and it sounds like this will be a pain tolerance issue for New York's franchise center. Precious Achiuwa stepped up in Towns' absence Wednesday, scoring 10 points with six rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 30 minutes.
