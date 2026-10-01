Towns could see his playmaking responsibilities expand this season as New York looks to build on an adjustment that proved effective during last year's playoffs, Jared Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Head coach Mike Brown indicated that the Knicks intend to feature Towns at the elbow more frequently, allowing the big man to facilitate with the ball in his hands. The approach could give Towns more opportunities to create for teammates while opening additional actions for OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges away from the ball.