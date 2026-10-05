Towns expressed frustration Sunday regarding his ongoing contract negotiations with the Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

"Simply put, I want to do something that can keep the team together, and that can work with the Knicks and also values me," Towns said. "And, I mean, none of those things have come close to happening." Towns is eligible for a four-year extension worth roughly $277 million and has indicated a willingness to take less than the maximum to help New York retain its championship core, but the Knicks have reportedly offered around $200 million. The 30-year-old remains under contract for 2026-27 and holds a $61 million player option for 2027-28, so the stalled negotiations don't create an immediate availability concern.