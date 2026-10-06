Towns contributed five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes in Monday's 120-97 preseason loss to the 76ers.

Towns, who's reportedly frustrated by the lack of contract talks before the start of the 2026-27 regular season, joined the projected regular New York starters but saw limited involvement and production in a brief 15-minute cameo. There's little to take away from such a light preseason workload, and Towns remains positioned to operate as one of New York's primary offensive options once the regular season gets underway -- even if he's frustrated by off-court, contract-related issues.