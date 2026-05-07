Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Expected to play Game 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (illness) is probable for Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers.
Robinson was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Game 2 and ended up sitting out the narrow win, but he's expected to return to action Friday. Across seven playoff games, Robinson has averaged 5.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 13.6 minutes.
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