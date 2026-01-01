Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Robinson is in jeopardy of missing a third consecutive contest due to left ankle injury management. Ariel Hukporti would play the backup center role behind Karl-Anthony Towns if Robinson remains out.
