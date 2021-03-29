Robinson (foot) underwent surgery Monday to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

It was an incredibly unfortunate break for Robinson, who was playing in just fourth game back after missing an extended stretch due to a fractured bone in his hand. The Knicks have not handed down a timetable, but Robinson figures to miss upwards of a month, which essentially rules him out for the remainder of the fantasy basketball season. However, there's hope that the big man could return around the end of the regular season and be available for the postseason, should the Knicks qualify.