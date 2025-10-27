Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game in Milwaukee.
This will be the third straight game on the sidelines for Robinson with what the team is calling "left ankle injury management." Given we haven't received any positive update on Robinson recently, he should be considered doubtful for Friday's game in Chicago as well.
