Knicks' OG Anunoby: Iffy for Game 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anunoby (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers.
Anunoby suffered a hamstring injury in the waning moments of Game 2, and he's since been officially tagged as questionable for Game 3. More clarification on his availability for Friday should come closer to tipoff.
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