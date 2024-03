Anunoby (elbow) has been declared out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reports.

Anunoby will miss his fourth straight contest while recovering from a right elbow injury that he recently aggravated. The timeline for his return remains murky, as the team is likely taking his recovery a day at a time. Bojan Bogdanovic and Precious Achiuwa should continue to see a larger workload while Anunoby remains sidelined.