default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Anunoby recorded eight points (3-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four blocks over 32 minutes during the Knicks' 126-111 loss to the Pistons on Thursday.

Anunoby was given the green light to return from a four-game absence due to a right toenail avulsion, which was aided by the extra rest courtesy of the All-Star break. The veteran forward struggled to get his shot going, but he made his presence felt defensively with a season-high four blocks. It may take Anunoby to shake off the rust given his extended absence, but he'll have an opportunity to bounce back against the Rockets on Saturday.

More News