Anunoby has not progressed to contact drills or any work with his right arm following right elbow surgery on Feb. 8, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Anunoby has ascended to cardio and left-handed basketball work, and eventually progressing to scrimmages and ramping up his surgically-repaired elbow will be next steps to monitor. Anunoby's surgery removed a loose bone fragment from his right elbow, with an official re-evaluation estimated for Feb. 29.