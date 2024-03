Anunoby (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Anunoby had played in three consecutive contests after an 18-game absence due to a shoulder injury, but he struggled mightily in his last appearance, totaling just two points (1-8 FG) in 33 minutes. This appears to be a rest day for the veteran forward, but his presence has been vital to the Knicks' success since being acquired. With Anunoby in the lineup, the Knicks are 15-2.