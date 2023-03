Figueroa recorded 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes of Sunday's 121-115 loss to Salt Lake City.

Figueroa was incredibly effective off the bench Sunday, posting a team-high 21 points in just 26 minutes. Sunday's outing marked Figueroa's second time crossing the 20-point mark in his last three games, a threshold he's reached just one other time this season.