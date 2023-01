Figueroa logged 20 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3PT, 0-1 FT), ten rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes of Saturday's 128-98 win over the Squadron.

Figueroa's double-double was his sixth of the year while his 20-point outburst was his best output since Dec. 17. Through four regular-season appearances, Figueroa has averaged 13.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 26.4 minutes.