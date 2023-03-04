Figueroa (knee) tallied six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3PT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 14 minutes of Thursday's 129-128 win over Maine.

Figueroa returned from almost a month-long absence due to a left knee injury and managed to play 14 minutes. Although his minutes were largely empty, it was expected he could be a bit rusty given the long layoff. When at full strength, Figueroa should reclaim his spot in the first unit, but looks to have a ways to go to get back to his previous conditioning level.