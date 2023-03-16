Figueroa posted 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, three steals and a block over 25 minutes of Wednesday's 132-96 win over Austin.

Figueroa has seen his playing time fluctuate since coming back from a knee injury at the beginning of March but came up big in his 25 minutes of play Wednesday. He paced the South Bay reserves in points at an efficient 53 percent clip. Prior to the injury, Figueroa was a mainstay in the starting lineup and scored in double-digits in nine of his 12 appearances and looks to be back to normal.