Lakers' Adou Thiero: Won't play Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Thiero (knee) will not play Tuesday against the Nets.
Thiero has been sidelined with his MCL sprain since late December and remains without a clear target date to return. He was not a consistent part of the rotation prior to his injury, however.
