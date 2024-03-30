Davis is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets with a left knee hyperextension, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Davis was previously playing through bilateral Achilles soreness, but it's his knee that's been giving him issues lately. He's played through two straight questionable tags, however, and he was very productive in those outings as well.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Leads team in Friday's loss•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Will play Friday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Friday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Ruled out against Memphis•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Erupts for 34 points, 23 boards•