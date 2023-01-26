Davis chipped in 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 win over the Spurs.

Davis made his return and had a significant impact early, and we were quickly reminded of how Davis can transform the Lakers on both sides of the ball. Inside jams, alley-oops and a sweet step-back three were all on display in the win, and although we may see a rest day or two and limited minutes while Davis gets back at it, he looked ready to carry a full load.