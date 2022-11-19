Davis finished Friday's 128-121 victory over Detroit with 38 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 18-21 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal over 34 minutes.

Victories have been hard to come by for the Lakers, and notching wins is even harder without LeBron James' (thigh) services. If Davis can provide nights like this with more frequency, the Lakers have a much better chance to stay relevant as they move through the month without LeBron. Davis has delivered in James' absence, averaging 33 points, 16 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots and 2.3 assists over the past three games.