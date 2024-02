Davis did not practice Tuesday due to an upper respiratory illness, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis being ill is not ideal in advance of the Lakers' upcoming back-to-back set Wednesday and Thursday against the Clippers and Wizards, respectively. He has over 24 hours to recover, but the Lakers' rotation would be thin in his stead, as Christian Wood is sidelined due to knee swelling -- potentially leaving Jaxson Hayes as the lone remaining traditional center available.