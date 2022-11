Davis (back) will play in Friday's game against the Spurs, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis has been upgraded from probable with lower back tightness to available for Friday's game. Davis is averaging 26.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.7 steals in 34.3 minutes across 15 games this season.