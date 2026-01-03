Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Available Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vanderbilt (leg) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Vanderbilt was initially listed as questionable for Friday's contest due to right leg soreness, though he was eventually upgraded to probable and has now been cleared to suit up. The 26-year-old forward has logged 20-plus minutes in six consecutive contests, averaging 6.7 points and 6.0 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per tilt during that stretch.
More News
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Probable Friday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Dealing with leg soreness•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Sees 22 minutes in win•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Matches Doncic with 11 rebounds•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Part of rotation Sunday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Cut out of rotation•