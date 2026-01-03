Vanderbilt (leg) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Vanderbilt was initially listed as questionable for Friday's contest due to right leg soreness, though he was eventually upgraded to probable and has now been cleared to suit up. The 26-year-old forward has logged 20-plus minutes in six consecutive contests, averaging 6.7 points and 6.0 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per tilt during that stretch.