Vanderbilt ended Saturday's 105-99 win over Golden State with 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 19 minutes.

Games like this one could lead to more playing time for Vanderbilt. It was the fourth game this season where the Lakers big man sank multiple threes. He also grabbed eight rebounds and forced some turnovers on defense. The Lakers rotation has fluctuated all season long, so a few more strong showings and Vanderbilt could find himself with a bigger role on the team.