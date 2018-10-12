Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Starting Friday
Ball will start Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
With Rajon Rondo (rest), LeBron James (rest) and Brandon Ingram (quad) out, Ball will have an opportunity to run the show in his second preseason appearance. During his debut, Ball posted seven points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists in 23 minutes.
