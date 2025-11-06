Doncic generated 35 points (9-27 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 13-17 FT), nine rebounds, 13 assists, five steals and two blocks over 42 minutes of Wednesday's 118-116 win over the Spurs.

Doncic didn't have the most efficient shooting night, but he still finished with 35 points. The star point guard's 13 assists were a season high. He had one of the best defensive games of his career from a statistical standpoint, notching five steals for just the third time in his career, and swatting multiple shots -- something he did just twice in the 2024-25 regular season. In five appearances this season, Doncic is averaging 40.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.0 steals.