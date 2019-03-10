Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Drawing first start Saturday
Wagner will start Saturday against the Celtics.
With the Lakers dealing with a myriad of injuries and out of the playoff hunt, coach Luke Walton will give Wagner his first start. In seven games where the rookie has seen double-digit minutes, he's averaged 8.3 points and 3.0 rebounds.
More News
-
Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Productive effort in loss•
-
Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Gets some run off bench•
-
Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Plays seven minutes in blowout win•
-
Moritz Wagner: Solid all around performance•
-
Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Active Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Moritz Wagner: Assigned to G-League for rehab•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...