Beverley accumulated zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes before getting ejected from Tuesday's 115-105 loss to Phoenix.

Always the agitator, Beverley gave Deandre Ayton a shove after a flagrant foul called on Devin Booker, who eventually fouled out. Beverley failed to score but grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss, which isn't the kind of line the Lakers need from a starting point guard.