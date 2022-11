Wigginton amassed 17 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, 11 assists and a steal in 33 minutes in Saturday's 133-126 win over Sioux Falls.

Wigginton continues to struggle from the field and has made just 38.0 percent of his shots and 26.5 percent of his three-point attempts in the season's first 10 games. Despite his poor shooting, he continues to see regular playing time, thanks in part to his 6.5 assists per contest.